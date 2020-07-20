From champion community tournaments: 16-year-old QLASH player wins the FIFA20 eLaLiga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Italy of exports is growing, even abroad. In the last finals of the eLaLiga Santander, the Spanish national tournament of FIFA20 for PlayStation 4, the youngest player, at the first experience, imposed himself: Ander Tobal Herrada, aka "Neat110".

Just sixteen and one career started less than a year ago, thanks to the commitment of QLASH as a talent scout. This first statement earned the Spanish talent the first prize: 40,000 Euros. The grand final offered a total prize pool of 100,000 euros and attracted many online spectators, with a average of 5,689 connected users and a peak of 10,857 on Twitch.

The Italian team founded by Luca Pagano is Eugene Katchalov it therefore prevailed in this tournament, which took place online last 4 and 5 July. Ander was found among the participants of the community tournaments organized every week by the QLASH, in which all European players can participate; just enter the Discord channels dedicated QLASH (QLASH Global Discord or Discord QLASH FIFA).

The career of "Neat110" started from these competitions, created specifically by the QLASH to enhance young talents: after the first victories Ander was noticed, his growth followed, up to the professional contract. The qualification to the finals of the eLaLiga then came, until the final match against "Cone", won by 4 to 2.

The Spanish FIFA 20 coach of QLASH says about him Rubén Ripoll: "I immediately understood, after seeing him play the first time a few months ago, that he had something special. He has a unique style of play, especially in attack, absolutely unpredictable. Then he does everything with great humility and desire to learn, extraordinary aspects at this young age. He really deserved the victory".

Teamwork, Rubén insists: “Ander has also grown thanks to training with other team members, Rafael 'Ralfitita' Riobó and Oscar 'Klose' Lorenzo. I don't care if you win or lose, we act as a team. Hard work pays off and Ander has proved it: he really deserved the victory. I am convinced that it is only the beginning for him! ".

The success of "Neat110" adds to QLASH's other milestone on FIFA 20 this July: the first place in the world ranking on Diego's PlayStation 4 "Crazy"Campagnani."The greatest satisfaction of a team – says Luca Pagano – is to find young players in the communities and give them the opportunity to compete at the highest levels. These successes show that we are doing well".