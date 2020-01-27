From Call of Duty to GTA, here is the USA ranking of the best-selling video games from 2000 to 2019

NPD Group analysts photograph the performance of the gaming market in the past twenty years through the ranking of the best-selling video games in the United States from 2000 to 2019.
Quickly scrolling through the cards made by NPD, it is really impossible not to notice the clear predominance of series such as those of Call of Duty, Madden is Grand Theft Auto, with cyclical and extemporaneous phenomena represented by Guitar Hero, Wii Fit, Halo, Destiny or Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.
At the bottom of the news you will find the images showing the complete rankings of the best-selling video games in the USA from 2000 to 2019. Here is a small summary with the Top 3 of each year:
2000
- Pokemon Stadium
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater
- Madden NFL 2001
2001
- Madden NFL 2002
- Grand Theft Auto 3
- Tony Haw's Pro Skater 2
2002
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Madden NFL 2003
- Grand Theft Auto 3
2003
- Madden NFL 2004
- Need for Speed Underground
- Enter the Matrix
2004
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Halo 2
- Madden NFL 2005
2005
- Madden NFL 06
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
2006
- Madden NFL 07
- Gears of War
- NCAA Football 07
2007
- Guitar Hero 3 Legends of Rock
- Madden NFL 08
- Guitar Hero 2
2008
- Rock Band
- Guitar Hero World Tour
- Wii Fit
2009
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- Wii Fit
- Wii Fit Plus
2010
- Call of Duty Black Ops
- Halo Reach
- Wii Fit Plus
2011
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Madden NFL 12
2012
- Call of Duty Black Ops 2
- Halo 4
- Madden NFL 13
2013
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Madden NFL 14
2014
- Call of Duty Advanced Warfare
- Destiny
- Grand Theft Auto V
2015
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Star Wars Battlefront
2016
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- Tom Clancy's The Division
2017
- Call of Duty WWII
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
2018
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4
- NBA 2K19
2019
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- NBA 2K20
- Madden NFL 20
What do you think of these rankings? Let us know with a comment, but first we invite you to recover this special of ours on the best video games of the decade, with an in-depth article on the Top 10 of the most significant and influential games of the decade.
