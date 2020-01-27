From Call of Duty to GTA, here is the USA ranking of the best-selling video games from 2000 to 2019

Share it:

NPD Group analysts photograph the performance of the gaming market in the past twenty years through the ranking of the best-selling video games in the United States from 2000 to 2019.

Quickly scrolling through the cards made by NPD, it is really impossible not to notice the clear predominance of series such as those of Call of Duty, Madden is Grand Theft Auto, with cyclical and extemporaneous phenomena represented by Guitar Hero, Wii Fit, Halo, Destiny or Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.

At the bottom of the news you will find the images showing the complete rankings of the best-selling video games in the USA from 2000 to 2019. Here is a small summary with the Top 3 of each year:

2000

Pokemon Stadium Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Madden NFL 2001

2001

Madden NFL 2002 Grand Theft Auto 3 Tony Haw's Pro Skater 2

2002

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Madden NFL 2003 Grand Theft Auto 3

2003

Madden NFL 2004 Need for Speed ​​Underground Enter the Matrix

2004

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Halo 2 Madden NFL 2005

2005

Madden NFL 06 Star Wars Battlefront II Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

2006

Madden NFL 07 Gears of War NCAA Football 07

2007

Guitar Hero 3 Legends of Rock Madden NFL 08 Guitar Hero 2

2008

Rock Band Guitar Hero World Tour Wii Fit

2009

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Wii Fit Wii Fit Plus

2010

Call of Duty Black Ops Halo Reach Wii Fit Plus

2011

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Madden NFL 12

2012

Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Halo 4 Madden NFL 13

2013

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Ghosts Madden NFL 14

2014

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Destiny Grand Theft Auto V

2015

Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Battlefront

2016

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Tom Clancy's The Division

2017

Call of Duty WWII NBA 2K18 Destiny 2

2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty Black Ops 4 NBA 2K19

2019

Call of Duty Modern Warfare NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20

What do you think of these rankings?