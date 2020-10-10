from Butcher’s wrath to splatter deaths

The sensational episode 8 of The Boys 2 offered us a finale full of twists: one showdown between Boys and Super destined to make history, to the great satisfaction of Eric Kripke.

The showrunner, interviewed by The Wrap, first of all he had to account for Rebecca’s tragic death, accidentally hit by her son’s laser beam, aimed at Stormfront: “I’m sorry. If she had survived the series it would have ended there. Butcher would have gotten too stable, good and with a decidedly too functional behavior. So unfortunately he had to die “.

In other words, poor Becca was slaughtered for narrative reasons, but in fact all of this opens the door to a whole host of interesting implications regarding Rayan and Butcher himself, who in the third season will find himself torn between the more violent side of himself and his more human side: “These two sides will really be at war in Season 3, because he’s furious now. Still, not may get angry with the child, but at the same time he is infuriated with Patriot. So it’s a mess, and those two sides are going to really conflict in season 3. “

The showrunner then commented on the terrible fate of Stormfront, a ruthless Nazi who ended up maimed and charred because of Rayan. Kripke confirms that the villain played by Aya Cash “she is not dead, but this little squat Nazi will remain forever: we believed it was the right punishment for someone so convinced of Aryan purity. And remember, she ages very slowly, so she will have to spend a lot of time in this state. I think he absolutely deserved it“.

Finally, she commented on the final sequence, in which we discovered the true identity of Victoria Neuman politics: she was the one who made everyone “lose their minds” during the season, and now poor Hughie is determined to join her.

“Hughie is inadvertently making his way to the lion’s den. You know, he’s got this kind of sword-and-sword on his head as he goes to work at the Federal Office of Superhuman Affairs. There’s all this tension about who she’s going to reveal, and sooner or later he’ll find out, of course. We will describe who she is and why she is doing what she is doing: I think a nice surprise is expected in this regard“.

Not bad information, which only increases the hype for the third season. Unfortunately for the moment we will have to be content with looking back at the episodes that have already been released and appreciate the craziest scenes, including that of the defeated Patriot intent on masturbating.