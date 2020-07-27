From Bronson to The Green Mile: 5 films set in prison not to be missed

Share it:

The vein of films set in prison has always been much exploited through numerous variations, through sometimes violent and brutal works but also poetic and imbued with messages of hope.

The key to the success of this type of film obviously lies in the intrinsic strength of the place of detention itself, often with multiple valences, capable both of condemning the soul of those who live inside it and sometimes of pushing it to reflection and / or rehabilitation.

Below we will try to report you five prison films to watch (or review) for their great underlying ability to excite the viewer with stories that are sometimes raw and violent but, however, always profound.

The green mile

Let's start this list with one of the most loved films set in prison, based on the homonymous film Stephen King novel and starring Tom Hanks.

The film tells us about prison guard Paul Edgecombe who, finding himself face to face with prisoners sentenced to death every day, knows the imposing John Coffey (played by the late Michael Clarke Duncan) who seems, however, affected by a mental retardation that sometimes leads him to behave almost like a child.

The work, in addition to showing us the life of the prisoners (each characterized effectively), opens the thoughts of the protagonist and his own growing doubts about Coffey's guilt, which immediately turns out to be a fish out of water on death row.

The work, which in addition to the realistic component also inserts a strong supernatural charge, is above all an inner journey of the protagonist within his frailties.

In fact, thanks to the confrontation with John Coffey, the prison guard will question many of his convictions, through a deep and poignant story capable of dealing with the themes of death and redemption without any kind of rhetoric.

Escape from Alcatraz

We continue this list with another great classic of the vein, that is the 1979 film directed by Don Siegel.

The work, also based on a book, Escape from Alcatraz by J. Campbell Bruce, describes the escape of some prisoners from the famous Alcatraz prison, a particular prison structure surrounded by the sea capable of making escape impossible.

Once the possible weak points of the structure have been studied, the criminal Frank Morris (played by Clint Eastwood) begins to plan his escape, helped by some unlikely allies.

The great merit of the film is that of keeping the rhythm of the events at very high levels, thanks to the numerous sequences in which we see criminals striving to understand how to make the most of the flaws in the system to earn his freedom constantly hunted by the guards.

A work still considered a great classic, which has been able to overcome the passage of time unscathed, resulting, even after forty years after its first release, as one of the most compelling prison-themed films.

The rebel

In the 2013 film directed by David Mackenzie let's meet the young (how violent) Eric Love, a problematic boy who is transferred to an adult prison.

Here the protagonist meets his father (whom he had not seen for several years) but who immediately warns him about the strict rules to be respected inside the prison in order not to have problems.

However, the boy's impetuous character soon put him in trouble, a detail that pushes the father himself to try to defend himself, but not before he has clashed hard with him.

The film skillfully stages a cross-section of daily life in British prisons as well like the dysfunctional relationship between a father and a son apparently irreconcilable.

The film, which offers numerous interesting food for thought, also manages to show us the multifaceted personality of the protagonist capable, albeit with many efforts, of understanding his mistakes thanks to his willingness to participate in collective group sessions.

A profound and in some ways brutal film, however, cloaked in a thin veil of hope that sees the thematic fulcrum of everything in the father-son comparison.

Bronson

Tom Hardy (who plays the inmate Charles Bronson, now known as Charles Salvador) is the absolute protagonist of the film directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, based on the homonymous criminal actually existing.

The work, told through sections of daily life and moments in prison, shows us a crazy character and absolutely outside the box.

The prisoner, in fact, because of his profoundly violent nature, has spent thirty years of his life in isolation, failing, even when released, not to commit crimes.

The film, inside which there are various admirable visual solutions, almost assumes the value of a theatrical performance, actually loading on Hardy's shoulders (which is committed to putting on an impressive muscle mass) the success or otherwise of the film.

A prison story really outside the box where violence, not only physical but also conceptual, becomes the real driving force of the events, showing us one of the most controversial British criminals ever.

The wings of Freedom

We close the list with another of the most popular films set in prison ever, once again taken from a Stephen King novel.

The work, which arrived in theaters in 1994 and written and directed by Frank Darabont, stages the vicissitudes of Andy Dufresne, deputy bank manager convicted of killing his wife despite the fact that he declares himself innocent.

The film, which in some ways recalls the escape structure of numerous classics such as Escape from Alcatraz, however, focuses heavily on the human dimension of the various characters on stage, also focusing heavily on deeply empathic content.

From this point of view, the sequence in which the various prisoners, during a short break from forced labor, is emblematic they manage to find time to observe the horizon by drinking a bottle of beer.

A small gesture, however, capable of perfectly enclosing the very essence of the film, poetic and at the same time poignant.