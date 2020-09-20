From Breath of the Wild to Wii Fit: the 10 best-selling Nintendo games in the last 25 years

From 1995 to 2020, the universe of the Kyoto House witnessed the succession of a large number of software productions and new hardware, but which were the most successful Nintendo games?

To offer us an interesting glimpse into the last quarter of a century videogame signed by Nintendo is Mat Piscatella, a well-known industry analyst. Part of the staff of the US company NPD Group, the latter has in fact recently published an intriguing ranking on his Twitter account. As you can check directly at the bottom of the news, the latter collects the ten games of the Great N best sellers in USA over the last 25 years. Below, we present the Top 10 brand Nintendo:

Wii Fit; Wii Play; Mario Kart: Wii; Wii Fit Plus; New Super Mario Bros. Wii; Mario Kart 8: Deluxe; Super Smash Bros.; New Super Mario Bros.; Super Smash Bros. Ultimate; The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild;

Predictably, there are many titles in the ranking Wii, a console that has experienced incredible commercial success. What is surprising, however, is the presence of several games Nintendo Switch, including Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, given their relatively recent debut. To close the ranking, the only exponent of the iconic saga, we find the acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, released on both the hybrid console and the Wii U.