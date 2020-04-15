From Bleach to The Attack of the Giants, the biggest twists in the anime according to the fans

Souls, like movies or TV shows, are full of twists. Whether it's a sudden revelation or the betrayal of a seemingly good character, fans have witnessed any kind of event over the years. But what was that twist that has you really left speechless?
The Twitter user Dangyo he asked his followers the question, getting hundreds of different answers. As you can see at the bottom of the article, most fans have subscribed to the betrayal of two friends of Eren ne The attack of the Giants, while others have chosen particular scenes of Bleach is Code Geass. Most of the souls mentioned are old, but we renew again the spoiler alert.
Among the preferences of fans, however, it would seem that two of the greatest twists in anime history have not found space: Griffith's betrayal in Berserk and the premature death of one of the most loved characters of death Note.
And what do you think of it? What was the twist that really took you by surprise? Tell us in the comments! In case you were passionate about similar insights then, we advise you to take a look at the Top 10 betrayals in anime written by the Japanese public and the best rage moments in anime according to the western public.
My fav rn is prolly Sakura merging with the shadow in the HF movies
– 🥀 Dangyo 🥀 (@_dangyo) April 11, 2020
Always this scene pic.twitter.com/6yXctZmimT
– ʜøʟʟøᴡ (@hollowsdrip) April 11, 2020
The Aizen reveal I already knew but the part where he just stops Ichigo's theme song, one shots a Captain and then proceeds to just transform from Clark Kent to Superman as he f * cks off to Hueco Mundo with two Captains is still legendary for me.
– Sheriff Sully (@sheriffsully) April 11, 2020
Madoka Magica has one of the best pic.twitter.com/yAJvfzSj8R
– Gullad🧸 (@cypher_GA) April 11, 2020
When Okuyassu came back alive. I just stood in awww like wtf ??? pic.twitter.com/BalCHb98oM
– Stunt Rabbit @AC New Horizons 🌴❤️ (@ sonicmain23) April 11, 2020
When I found out haku was a dude
– Pincy (@Freekermi) April 12, 2020
Nothing will ever shake me up like the ending of code geass or the kaneki vs jason fight like that was history someone wrote that down and i still cant beleive it
– Princess 🌸 (@Hibaniana) April 11, 2020
First time I saw Trunks pull up and merc Frieza pic.twitter.com/WTrzILOMRB
– The Flamboyant One (@kobo_lobo) April 12, 2020
Add Comment