From Bleach to The Attack of the Giants, the biggest twists in the anime according to the fans

Souls, like movies or TV shows, are full of twists. Whether it's a sudden revelation or the betrayal of a seemingly good character, fans have witnessed any kind of event over the years. But what was that twist that has you really left speechless?

The Twitter user Dangyo he asked his followers the question, getting hundreds of different answers. As you can see at the bottom of the article, most fans have subscribed to the betrayal of two friends of Eren ne The attack of the Giants, while others have chosen particular scenes of Bleach is Code Geass. Most of the souls mentioned are old, but we renew again the spoiler alert.

Among the preferences of fans, however, it would seem that two of the greatest twists in anime history have not found space: Griffith's betrayal in Berserk and the premature death of one of the most loved characters of death Note.

And what do you think of it? What was the twist that really took you by surprise? Tell us in the comments! In case you were passionate about similar insights then, we advise you to take a look at the Top 10 betrayals in anime written by the Japanese public and the best rage moments in anime according to the western public.