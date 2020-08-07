From Black Widow to Captain Marvel 2: the complete list of directors of upcoming MCU films

Share it:

Black Widow, The Eternals, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 … The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the hands of these 10 directors, and it seemed right to remind you.

At the time of the Coronavirus, as we now say, the future of the entertainment world (at least the closest one) is really uncertain.

The production and distribution companies are trying to limit the damage caused by a prolonged closure of sets and cinemas, trying to take new paths both in one direction and the other, by creating special protocols for restarting productions, and attempting the alternative of streaming (on-demand or not) or limited releases to allow titles ready for the screen to be enjoyed.

In particular, we have seen the solutions adopted by Disney for the release of films like Artemis Fowl and, more recently, the controversial distribution of Mulan on Disney +, while we wait to find out what will happen to the other titles in the catalog.

Among these, of course, also include the Marvel Studios films which, despite having undergone some movements, still maintain their place in the room.

And in looking at the (relatively) more upcoming productions of the MCU, it is also good to remember those who will help them take shape and become reality: the directors.

So let's make a small recap of the 10 filmmakers that will accompany us in the coming years.

Cate Shortland – Black Widow

Destin Daniel Cretton – Shang Chi and The Legend of the 10 Rings

Taika Waititi – Thor: Love & Thunder

Sam Raimi – Docotor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Ryan Coogler – Black Panther 2

Nia DaCosta – Captain Marvel 2

James Gunn – Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3

And you, which MCU movie are you most anxious about? And which director are you looking forward to (re) seeing at work? Let us know in the comments.