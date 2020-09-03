From Berserk to Vagabond: when irregularity doesn’t stop the success of a series

Share it:

In the world of anime and manga, albeit rare, it is not impossible to find series characterized by an irregularity in the publication. The first titles that come to mind are stories that have been going on for many years now, such as the work of Kentaro Miura Berserk , Hunter x Hunter by Yoshihiro Togashi and also Takehiko Inoue’s masterpiece, Vagabond.

All these series, in addition to keeping fans on their toes due to months and months of pause between one chapter and another, have one factor in common: success. In fact, despite these mangaka often move away from their work for more or less serious reasons, each new chapter is received with great enthusiasm, rekindling the passion of communities. Below are the five irregular series, which we believe are the most loved by fans.

The first work we want to talk about is Vagabond. Maximum expression of the style of Inoue, author of the spokon par excellence, Slam Dunk, who has undertaken the complex mission of tell the extraordinary life of the samurai Musashi Miyamoto, with a deep story, characterized by poetic moments alternating with very violent clashes.

Following we find Hunter x Hunter, another shonen signed Togashi, who after the great Yu Yu Hakusho, decided to take us to the dangerous world of the Hunter following the adventures of a young and determined Gon Freecss who will face situations greater than him to find his father Ging.

Third among the most loved series, and hated for its irregularity, it is Berserk. Thirty-year-old series, capable of keeping readers in suspense with the terrible vicissitudes that regularly involve Gatsu, a former member of the Hawk Squad, and his immense Dragon Slayer sword, in a world that is nothing short of dark.

Concluding with the Tournament of Power saga, the first season of the Dragon Ball Super anime has left fans with many questions, and for this reason, fans of the world created by Akira Toriyama wonder when will be able to see Goku and his companions in action again, perhaps with an animated transposition of the new stories told in the manga.

Finally we return to talk about the series of Bleach, which after years in which fans have been clamoring for an anime ending, is finally about to return with the arc dedicated to the Millennial War, where the adventures of Ichigo and his companions of the Soul Society will end.