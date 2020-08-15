From being retired and being a TV commentator to entering the Ferrari radar: Nico Hülkenberg, the driver who was compared to Michael Schumacher

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nico, at Silverstone (FIA / Handout via REUTERS)

Last Thursday July 30 Nico Hülkenberg went to meet a promotional event and received a call from Silverstone Speedway, where the Formula 1 ran his fourth and fifth dates "Are you free this weekend?", was the question. The quick answer from the German was a "yes". At that point he closely followed the decline of Sergio Perez for your positive test for COVID-19. It was two races that Czech he was absent. But in the British events the German returned with everything and exposed the Racing Point drivers, the Mexican and his partner, the Canadian Lance Stroll.

Hulk -as he is known- went from being retired from the slopes and being a commentator for a television channel in his country to generating a fever with the public. Now two teams have polled him for 2021 and there are even rumors about a possible replacement in Ferrari to his compatriot, Sebastian Vettel, in case it doesn't make it to the end of the year.

Once Bernie ecclestone defined the F-1 as a meat grinder. A machine to destroy people, especially pilots. Some examples solve the position of the English tycoon who led the category for almost 40 years. The case of Hülkenberg is an example. At the end of 2019 he left with more pain than glory. In fact, he never knew what the second word in the Maxim was. That 12th place in Abu Dhabi 2019 was his pale farewell after nine seasons where he promised more than he delivered. At that time he retired with a sad record: he was the driver with the most races in the history of the category without getting on the podium: 177.

The man born in Emmerich am Rhein -a city in western Germany- on August 19, 1987, arrived on the F-1 at 23 years old and with a lot of metal. He was champion in almost all the promotional categories he competed: in karting he won two national titles (2002 and 2003), Formula BMW (2005), A1 Grand Prix (2006/2007), the Zandvoort Master of Formula 3 (2007), Formula 3 Euro Series (2008) and GP2 (2009), today known as Formula 2. It notably completed its stairway to heaven. Although over the years, it turned into hell …

For 2010 Williams took the German jewel. That kid that some said was going to be the successor to Michael Schumacher. In fact, in the beginning, his career was managed by Willi Weber, Schumi's former representative, who defined Hülkenberg as an “incredible talent” and gave him the nickname Hulk.

Although another German of the same age took the legacy and in that year he won the first of his four championships in a row: Vettel himself. Hülkenberg achieved only one pole position (the only one in his F-1 campaign) in Brazil. There he was added the nickname of Incredible Hulk for being the fastest in the classification aboard a car that was not tipped. However, failing to meet global expectations for the season left him out in 2011, where he was only a Force India driver for Friday's free trials.

Nico Hulkenberg. EFE / EPA / Bryn Lennon / File



He returned as a starter in 2012 at the hands of that team where in Belgium he achieved his best result: fourth. The podium was close, but did not arrive. He stroked him again in South Korea (2013) and Belgium (2016). In the middle was the consolation of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2015 with the Porsche team, which had not won there since 1998. It is not common in recent years for a rider, starting in an F-1 team, to also win in the legendary French race. Although Nico remained in debt in the Maximum and his light began to go out.

He renewed expectations with his entry to Renault in 2017, but he did not have the best mechanical environment either. In 2018 he surpassed his young teammate, the Spanish Carlos Sainz (7th vs. 10th) and was his best overall position in a year. But in 2019 he was surpassed by Australian Daniel Ricciardo (9th vs. 14th). Before ending the previous year, the Rombo announced his departure and the return of Frenchman Esteban Ocon.

The forgettable 12th place at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi was a sad farewell. Nico left with the black record of being the driver who ran the most races without getting on the podium. It was inconsistent – it is true – with his 33 abandonments due to his own mistakes and failures in his various monopostos. Although this point is key: he never had a competitive car, really tipped, to show off.

The Racing Point or “pink Mercedes”, due to their resemblance to German cars (the best of the F-1), and the controversy that was generated this year as a result of the copy of the design of their brake lines, proved to be very powerful. Hülkenberg had a revenge and gladly accepted the invitation of the English team. Surely it came for something that he did not want, which was to replace a colleague who contracted COVID-19 for two races, such as Czech Perez. Although he also knew that it was – perhaps – his last chance to show what he was made of.

In the first race at Silverstone he qualified 13th, but was unable to start due to mechanical failures. Two weeks after that call there was another positive result from Pérez and Nico replaced him again. Under pressure, with nothing to spare, he gave one hundred percent and shone in the classification being third. Social media exploded and many fans begged that he can get his podium.

He ran two races for Racing Point this year (Photo: Reuters)

However, in the competition that celebrated 70 years of the category, the Hulk could not achieve it. He was seventh after a conspicuous stoppage in the pits ordered at the end and finished behind Stroll… Sometimes winning isn't everything and certain results can be a success. The Teuton's partial performance put him in everyone's eyes. This weekend Pérez will return since his last COVID-19 test came back negative. Nico, for his part, regained the consideration of the team leaders. His colleagues confirmed that he was not retired. And he confirmed that it was a good option, not only to be a reserve.

In statements to the German media Auto Motor und Sport, Nico admitted that “I had talks with two teams”But did not give the names. The Swiss-German newspaper Blick He asserted that these teams are Alfa Romeo and Haas. “Raising expectations would be an exaggeration. For some time now, I have been talking to two teams. I do not know if something has changed now, but it does not seem to be the case, "Hulk acknowledged, as if lowering the decibels of the subject.

However, their work can be a hit. Alfa Romeo and Haas use Ferrari engines and a rumor emerged this week about a possible replacement for Hülkenberg in the car that could leave Vettel vacant if he doesn't make it to the end of the year at the Scuderia. Seb will not continue in 2021 in the Maranello team and his relationship with the head of the squad, Mattia Binotto is increasingly complicated. Changing your chassis for this weekend is not even a relief. And given his exhaustion at La Rossa and his possible arrival at Aston Martin (current Racing Point) in the coming year, a departure before the end of this championship does not seem far-fetched.

At the Hulk's farewell on a regular basis at the end of 2019, Vettel praised him and affirmed to the Italian site Formulapassion than "the fact that a driver like Nico doesn't have a seat for next year is bitter. This shows that something on the F-1 is not working properly”. Both have known each other since the days of karting.

In 2021 the Ferrari drivers will be the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (he would remain as number 1) and Carlos Sainz himself. If there were a partial possibility in the Scuderia in 2020, the Hulk knows that it is the best window to close his permanent re-entry to the Maximum. If he succeeds, that may be his last hope to reach the desired podium.

On his return, without the best timing, without driving a Maxima car since December 1, 2019 and withdrawn from the tracks, in a few hours he got back on a monopost and showed what he is capable of. He did not have a bullet left over, but now several doors have been opened and he will seek to have other possibilities and return.

Has with what. For example, the Englishman Ross Brawn, technical chief of the F-1, said that “the competition at Silverstone was going to be an incredible physical challenge for Nico. I don't know how much his body hurt at the end of the race, but it was a great performance all weekend from someone who had just arrived. And he revealed that “I almost signed him a few years ago, when he was in charge of Mercedes. If Lewis (Hamilton) hadn't come, Nico was our second choice. I always respected him a lot. He is a very strong pilot who should be in the F-1”.

If the German can win a place as a starting driver again, it is because he did merit. If he succeeds, he will seek to remove that backpack that has been the one with the most races for years (now 178) without a podium. Achieving it would be a liberation. Surely when he debuted in 2010 he dreamed of being a world champion one day and not trying to beat a fourth place as the best result. Nico Hülkenberg's return overcame his challenge to fate. He claimed it as an athlete because it demonstrated its validity. The environment knew that he was on the run and that his sacred fire was still intact. The Incredible Hulk from F-1 stopped being a comic and became a real life hero.

I kept reading

Hülkenberg, surprised by his third place: "It has been a crazy week"

Formula 1: Checo Pérez tested negative for COVID-19 and will return for the Spanish GP