From Beastars to Shield Hero, numerous new theatrical events have been canceled

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you all know very well, these last weeks have been very hard for the entire world population due to the arrival of the coronavirus that continues to spread everywhere, a danger that has led many governments to take drastic measures, including a general quarantine of enormous proportions.

A large part of the world's population is in fact locked in the house – with more or less stringent rules depending on the country of reference – a situation that is bringing obvious and important damage to the global economy, including the rich anime and manga industry, such as already reported thanks to the results made at the Japanese box office last week.

Furthermore, having to avoid gatherings of people many events are being moved or canceled, just look at the complex situation in which the many fairs that were expected in the coming months are facing. Well, to add a pinch of salt to the wound, the official "2.5 Dimension" website, dedicated to anime / manga themed theater shows, has now confirmed the cancellation of various events that should have been held over the next few weeks. In particular, the canceled shows are:

Mankai Stage 'A3!' Winter 2020: from April 24 to May 10 in Tokyo (canceled)

Aggressive Dance Stage 'Dear Boys': from 3 to 26 April in various cities (canceled)

Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū !! Saikyō no Chōsensha: shows in Hyogo, Miyagi, Fukuoka, Osaka and Tokyo from March to May (canceled)

Durarara !!: cancellation of all shows scheduled between April and May

Sengoku Basara theater show: cancellation of all shows

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in the last few hours some tips have arrived on how to avoid getting infected, all directly from the pirates of ONE PIECE.