From Banpresto a new figure dedicated to Captain Tsubasa!

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
Known to us by the title Holly and Benji Captain Tsubasa is now an institution in our country too, having even inspired football players like Alessandro Del Piero. Let's take a look at this beautiful figure of Banpresto, out in August 2020.

The full name of the figure is Captain Tsubasa Grandista Ozora Tsubasa Exclusive Lines and find a photo in this news. 23.5 cm high, the suggested retail price is 45 euros. The pre-orders for the statue are already available, so if you are willing to have it you can already order it. In our country it will be released in August 2020. The figure is really beautiful and represents Tsubasa wearing the uniform of the historic football team of the Nankatsu (translated by us with the name Niuppi) If you are also lovers of the football adventures of Tsubasa and his friends, you can see the new anime of Captain Tsubasa broadcast on Italia 1 with a new adaptation that remains more faithful to the original work.

Started in 1981 in Japan, the Captain Tsubasa manga has enjoyed a very successful anime adaptation that also came to us on the Mediaset network. The anime has inspired many kids to embark on a footballing career. Even today the Captain Tsubasa manga enjoys great success and numerous spin offs and remakes that enrich the fame of the work. You can find here a special that traces the history of Captain Tsubasa in Japan and in our country.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

