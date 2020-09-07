From Away from the Madding Crowd to Suffragette, 5 unmissable interpretations by Carey Mulligan

Share it:

This evening on Rai Movie airs Away from the madding crowd, 2015 film directed by Thomas Vinterberg, fourth film adaptation of Thomas Hardy’s novel of the same name. The enterprising protagonist of the film, courted by three suitors is played by Carey Mulligan, one of the most dynamic faces in British cinema.

His debut took place in 2005 with Pride and Prejudice film directed by Joe Wright, based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen in which he played the role of Kitty Bennet fourth of the five daughters of the Bennets.

Great success then came from The obstacles of the heart 2009 film directed by Shana Feste, with Pierce Brosnan and Susan Sarandon in which she plays Rose, the pregnant girl of the now deceased child of a couple who ends up turning their lives upside down.

In 2013 he then took part in He great gatsby by Baz Luhrmann alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire. The English actress is extraordinary in the role of Daisy Buchanan, the unforgettable female protagonist of Francis Scott Fitzgerald’s book who has a deep feeling for James Gatz.

Finally noteworthy is also Suffragette, a 2015 film directed by Sarah Gavron in which Mulligan plays Maud, a young employee in a laundry, who joins the struggle for women’s suffrage.

