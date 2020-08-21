Entertainment

From Akira to Lupine: the manga that influenced the comics of the X-Men in the 80s

August 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The world of American manga and comics is profoundly different, yet over the years fans have managed to find various references between the two media, and thanks to a recent interview we discovered that behind the making of some stories dedicated to the X-Men, the cyberpunk series was taken as inspiration Akira .

Whilce Portacio, famous American comic book author, who has worked for series such as Iron Man, The Punisher and X-Men, explained to the Crunchyroll editors what were the sources of inspiration for some of the most significant stories of the 80s regarding mutants from Marvel.

“Many people don’t know this, but in X-Offices there was an artist who going back and forth between the United States and Japan, he brought us several videotapes on anime “ Portacio explained, and then continued: “As you can imagine, anime and manga weren’t socially established mediums in 1980s America, but many of us came into contact with Macross, Fist of the North Star, Lensman, and Lupine III. Shortly thereafter, we managed to have some volumes of the Appleseed manga the experiments that were taking place at that time in Japan, were directly absorbed by American comics. “

Moving on to the direct experience on the volumes dedicated to the X-Men, the artist said: “You know, the really interesting thing is that while I was working on X-Offices, we were being praised for trying those new techniques, like, Akira lines.”.

The above is particularly important, many comics have begun to experiment and change the structure of the panels on the pages in those years, and it seems that manga have exercised a certain influence on the choices of American designers. Recall that Akira has recently celebrated the 32 anniversary of its first publication, and we leave you to our review of the work of Katsuhiro Otomo.

