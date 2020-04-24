From action to romantic, what are the fan favorite anime genres?

Entertainment

April 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
The universe of Japanese animation, like the other mediums belonging to the world of television and distribution, is characterized by a multitude of genres capable of satisfying the tastes of any slice of the public. But what are the genres that anime fans prefer to watch?

A recent survey has tried to enclose in a graph what are the targets that fans appreciate most in the whole of an animated series. In this case, the diagram in question, which we have attached to the bottom of the news, has attempted to identify what are the genera and subgenres that fans are looking for within a work. Each series, in fact, hardly deals with a single theme, for this reason they borrow more categories to increase variety of a certain title.

The genre that manages to unite in the best way the most subcategories is the "comedy", thanks also to the few limitations of its target. In any case, fans often lend themselves to surveys of this mold. Recently, in fact, the community has discussed which are the best antagonists of anime and the best scenes for" actor's interpretation ".

And you, however, do you consider these data reliable? Let us know what you think by sharing in the comments box which are your ideal gender souls.

Maria Rivera

