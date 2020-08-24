From a Mayan town to playing in the Atlante: the story of Charol Reyes, a Mexican who seeks glory with Cimarrones de Sonora

Share it:

Ernesto Reyes was born in a Mayan town called Noh-Bec (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora)

Ernesto Alejandro Reyes Cruz he is an experienced footballer. After tasting the honeys of the first division, the Mexican seeks to return to the maximum circuit with Cimarrones de Sonora.

The 29-year-old central defender was born in a Mayan town called Noh-Bec, which is in the state of Quintana Roo. The beast, as a friend of his from Cancun called him, he spent his childhood in the small entity that is dedicated to chewing gum production, hunting and fishing.

When he was seven years old, his parents decided to move to Carmen beach, a population that is located along the Caribbean coast of the Riviera Maya. “That’s where I started playing soccer at an amateur level in local leagues, “recalled the defender in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

He spent several years in amateurism until the Atlantean Iron Colts they noticed his football. They invited him to the basic forces of the historic club, where he played national tournaments until reaching the first team of the Blaugranas.

The Patent Leather, as named by a coach, debuted in 2010 with the Iron Colts in a match against the UANL Tigres. However, he played in Nezahualcoyotl and then for him Inter Playa until he returned to Atlante in 2015.

His last team was with the Miners of Zacatecas, with whom he played a season in the defunct Ascenso MX. Then came the restructuring of the category and due to his age he left the institution, but Cimarrones de Sonora gave him another chance.

El Charol debuted with the Atlantean Iron Colts (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora)

“It was a radical change. Many teammates were left out of this new League, but you always try to do your best to stay active, “said Reyes Cruz about the transition from the creation of the now Liga de Expansión MX.

Now, with the Sonorans he wants to demonstrate the conditions of a good center-back and look for an opportunity in the first division. “Cimarrones gave me the opportunity to continue active and in this team I am going to show why they chose me ”, he pointed out.

Ernesto assured that he had a good welcome from the club. However, the conditions are different from their other clubs, such as the weather, which was generally humid heat.

“The truth is that I have felt comfortable with my colleagues, technical and board of directors. They have received me in a good way. With the climate, it is similar to that of Quintana Roo. There is a lot of heat; it’s dry and it cost me a bit, but I hope to be adapted to face the tournament ”, he explained.

Reyes was the last reinforcement of Cimarrones de Sonora (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora)

In fact, in the Mountain Herd agreed with the technician Gabriel Pereyra, whom he met in Atlante. “I worked with him for a year and he knows what I can offer him. I think it suits me, ”he stressed.

Despite being the last reinforcement that came to Cimarrones, Pereyra’s confidence was noticeable in the match on the first date against Tapatío (0-2). At minute 57, Reyes entered change to adjust the rear.

“I see the team well. I think we will do well during the tournament. We are a young and fast team, ”said the defender who did not allow a goal on the first date, in addition to achieving the first win of the season.

Asked if you would like if you would like to wear the leader’s shirt, Reyes answered bluntly with a: “Yes, of course!” “I am willing to provide all my experience that I have to help the youngest and in the future be an example ”, he added.

Ernesto Reyes wants to return to the first division (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora)

Finally, the Mexican defender pointed out that wants to return to the first division. However, it is clear that the club’s objectives come first and with it come the goals of each player.

“Individual goals are after group goals. I think first that it will be a good tournament, we will qualify and to be champions so that first-class clubs return to see this team “, he concluded.

