Friends will return and this will win the actors

It is almost a fact that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will return to television in the Friends series, it is reported in different news portals this day.

For several months it was intended that Friends immediately return with their original actors, but this did not happen according to the fact that an agreement was not reached with the actors regarding their salary.

Apparently the most important part of the project was already defined, which is the salary of the stars that became famous when Friends, years ago.

And the salaries of the actors are off the charts. According to Deadline, each actor will receive between three and four million dollars for a chapter of approximately one hour.

Friends was a series that went around the world and conquered millions of young people years ago.

Friends is an American television series created and produced by Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

According to information on Wikipedia, it was first broadcast on September 22, 1994 on the NBC network and ended on May 6, 2004.