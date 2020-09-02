Friends, the show’s Advent calendar is available for pre-order!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As sad as it is, we have to accept that August is now behind us: September is back as every year to bring us back down to earth, between work, exams and commitments of all kinds. For many, however, the first signs of autumn mean only one thing: Christmas is approaching and, for fans of Friends, this year could be very special.

Also this year it is easy to foresee the traditional race to advent Calendar more suited to your tastes: in this regard, therefore, those who just can’t break away from Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel will be able to get (or receive, who knows) a very welcome gift.

This is the Friends Advent calendar: its name is The One with the Surprises, just as if it were an episode of the famous show, and will make the usual, grueling wait for the fateful December 25th much more enjoyable.

But be careful: in this Advent calendar we will not find the usual chocolates, but images, memories, recipes and much more that remind us of the most beautiful moments lived between Central Perk and Monica’s apartment (yes, it could there also be the infamous Holiday Armadillo).

The calendar is currently available for pre-order at a price of $ 17.19 and will be officially on sale from October 27th. Speaking of waiting, Jennifer Aniston she said she was optimistic about the Friends reunion; but let’s also take a look back and find out which Friends character appeared in the spin-off about Joey.