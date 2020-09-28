Friends, the producer reveals the origin of a “red light” joke by Rachel

It is not uncommon, in a sitcom, to hear jokes, successful or not, with double meanings and references to the sexual sphere, and Friends is no exception. In recent days, for example, executive producer Greg Malins confirmed that a famous phrase by Rachel, without being too explicit, was referring to just that.

In the episode that opens the fourth season of Friends, The one with the jellyfish (in Italian Monica and the jellyfish), as many will recall, during an argument between Rachel and Ross, Jennifer Aniston’s character blurts out: “It’s not that common, it doesn’t happen to all boys, and it’s a big deal! “

The implicit reference is, so to speak, to the excessive Ross haste during sexual intercourse. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Greg Malins returned to the topic, explaining: “They were insulting each other, and in my head I had the idea of ​​making Rachel say something like: Well, once when you ejaculated prematurely I told you that that was fine, but it wasn’t good at all. “

According to Adam Chase, another executive producer of Friendsmoreover, the joke was connected to something that happens in the equally famous episode The One Where Ross and Rachel… You Know (Finally Ross and Rachel). “We all knew exactly what that meant, and we loved that it called up a iconic moment without being too explicit. “

On the beat of Rachel, Malin recalled that “was the only time I thought of a joke before knowing how to insert it. I remember thinking: if I don’t insert it perfectly, that will not work.”

