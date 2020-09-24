Friends, that’s who could have played Rachel instead of Jennifer Aniston

Rachel Green is one of the most iconic characters in Friends and the credit certainly goes to Jennifer Aniston who played her for all 10 seasons of the sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. However, many do not know that the part could have gone to another cast member of the series.

We are talking about Jane Sibbett who played Ross Geller’s ex-wife, Carol Willick, with whom Rachel herself had a particularly complicated relationship. The actress revealed this backstory in a recent interview with News.Com.Au, but admitted that no one could match Aniston.

“They actually offered me another character. They wanted me to be one of the main six. I had to be Rachel but I avoid telling people because Jen [Aniston] … There is no one who could have done it like Jen. “

It would have been her unexpected pregnancy that excluded her from the role but, the actress seems to have no regrets: “I asked my agents if they had told the producers I was pregnant at the time and they said they would tell later but, I insisted. It was right that they knew. Shortly thereafter, of course, they told me that ideas that they were pregnant wouldn’t work with her. I have no regrets though. I am aware that no one could have matched what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel. It was so perfect. “

For further information on the series that marked an era, take a look at what we believe are the 5 most emblematic episodes of Friends and indulge yourself in discovering the strangest curiosities about Friends.