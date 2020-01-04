‘Friends’ runs out of broadcasting platform in the United States

Share it:

The most famous group of friends on television has become homeless … in their homeland! On December 31, Netflix retired ‘Friends’ from his catalog in the United States leaving his orphaned followers. The reason? HBO Max, a new Warner Media streaming platform that will be launched in spring (it plans to land in May), wants to ensure the exclusivity of the 236 episodes of the sitcom starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. And, for this, he has paid more than 400 million dollars to be able to offer the online series for five years.

In Spain, for now, we are in luck and we can still enjoy the 10 seasons of comedy on Netflix itself, on HBO and on Amazon Prime Video … What we do not know is how long.

But this is not the only series that has disappeared (or will disappear) from the American catalog of the streaming giant with the change of the decade. Although they can still be seen, other gems such as ‘South Park’, ‘Seintifeld’, ‘The Office’ or ‘The Big Bang Theory’ will follow the same path over the coming months.

