Friends reunion, Jennifer Aniston optimistic after postponement: "It will be even more exciting"

The announced Friends reunion has been postponed further due to the pandemic, but Jennifer Aniston remains positive about the success of the special. Indeed, after the new postponement, the former interpreter of Rachel he is even more optimistic.

"It's going to be great. You know what? This situation gives us more time to make it even more exciting and fun than it would have been." explained in a recent interview with Deadline. "So I choose to look at the glass half full that it's been postponed. We're not going anywhere anyway. You won't be able to get rid of Friends, I'm sorry. You'll have to deal with us all your life, guys."

Initially scheduled for May 27th on HBO Max, the reunion was supposed to go into production in March and currently has no release date.

"Unfortunately, it is very sad to have to move the exit once again" added Aniston, looking forward to return to the set safely. "We thought 'How do we do with the live audience?' This is not a safe time. Period. This is the point. This is not the time for it. "

The special, which we remember will not have a real script, will also see the return of Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. Filming will take place at Warner Bros. Stage 24, with creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane serving as executive producers.

