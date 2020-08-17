Friends, do you know which character appeared in the Joey spin-off?

Share it:

Despite the disappointment of the postponement of the Friends reunion, the numerous fans of the series have never stopped reviewing the hilarious cast adventures. Notably, they also discovered that an actor from the original series made a brief appearance in the Joey spin-off.

In the second season Joey decides to move house, forcing Chandler to look for another roommate. Thus ends up living together with Eddie Menuek, character played by Adam Goldberg for three episodes. While at first things seemed to be going well between the two, the visit of Tilly, Eddie's ex-girlfriend, immediately precipitates the situation. Eddie in fact accuses Chandler of killing his fish and having convinced Tilly to betray him. In the following episodes, his behavior gets worse and worse, among other things Chandler also discovers that Eddie has started spying on him while he sleeps, so he decides to send him away from his apartment.

After these events, nothing was known about Eddie, although Adam Goldberg then participated in Joey, the TV series focused on the character of Matt LeBlanc, where he no longer played Eddie but Jimmy Costa, a friend of Joey's and his nephew's father. If you are looking for more information on the awaited reunion of the original series, we recommend this interview with Jennifer Aniston of Friends.