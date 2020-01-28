'Friends': David Schwimmer defends Ross

Share it:

'Friends', without a doubt, is one of the most influential series of the last decades. Issued between 1994 and 2004, their dialogues, their situations, their jokes … continue to be repeated today, thanks above all to their presence on the streaming platforms, and to the continuous meetings between members of their cast. But of course, being such an important series also has its disadvantages, especially today, when examining the past with a magnifying glass.

'Friends' is one of those series that, despite having aged very well, would not pass the filter today. Their lack of racial diversity or their gophophobic jokes raise their eyebrows today. And the worst standing character is Ross Geller. Even if David Schwimmer, in a recent interview, he defends him with cape and sword, and he has no reason.

“Maybe there should have been a version of Friends with a cast of actors all black or all Asian. But I personally was very aware of the lack of diversity we had in the series and that's why I campaigned for years for Ross to date women of other races. For example, one of the character's first girlfriends, Julie, was Asian American. And several seasons later Ross was dating Charlie, who was a black woman. And that happened because I insisted that it happen a lot ”

And it is true that, throughout the 10 years of the series, Ross was the only character who had relations with people of another race. What we didn't know until now was that Schwimmer had a lot to do with it. Even so, he is aware that not everything was treated with the respect he should.