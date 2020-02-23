'Friends' confirms its meeting with a special chapter on HBO Max

Share it:

Confirmed! It was an open secret but, with the years it has taken, everything could happen. Since the end of the mythical series there have been many occasions when they have been asked to meet to make a special, or even movies, but it had never come forward. The architect of the miracle is HBO He wants this seriéfilo event to be one of the star bets of HBO Max, his new platform model that will be launched in May.

The platform, which will bring together the catalog of HBO with that of Warner, DC, Adult Swim or Ghibli, he stole from Netflix the rights of what, every year, is the most watched series in the world. Than each and every chapter is available It was already a safe bet to increase subscribers, but the meeting special is a real gift, the icing on the cake. The whole cast has communicated the great news With the next photo.

The post is only accompanied by the message "It's Happening" and tag HBO Max and his co-stars. The only exception has been Matt LeBlanc, which has already started to warm up engines to be Joey again and has published the same post with a photo of the meeting of … 'MASH'!

Still without a confirmed date for the premiere of the episode, although it is believed that it could be released next to the launch of the platform in May or wait for Christmas, most information points to each cast member will charge between 2 and a half million and 3 for this special. But, really, that matters little to us. We will finally have the content we deserve.