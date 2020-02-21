         'Friends': confirmed the return of the mythical series with a special episode on HBO Max

Share it:

At last it is official what had been rumored for months: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer They have closed an agreement with HBO Max to participate in a special episode of 'Friends', one of the most popular television comedies of all time.

Of course, do not expect to see them giving life to Rachel, Monica, Phoene, Joey, Chandler and Ross, because they will be themselves and some kind of review or tribute will be made to the series without scripting whose details have not yet come to light . The actors will be accompanied by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, creators of 'Friends'.

This long-awaited reunion It is part of the launch strategy at the top of the new HBO Max streaming platform next May. It will be then when this chapter is released accompanied by the entire series, for which a whopping $ 425 million has been paid for having it in its exclusive catalog for five years.

The meeting will be shot in the same Warner studio in which the series was recorded and will have the presence behind the scenes of Ben Winston. What a challenge he has, because it will be the first time that the six actors meet for something like that, since Perry did not participate in the tribute to the director James Burrows issued in 2016.

By the way, the meeting will not come out, since each of the six actors will charge between 2.5 and 3 million dollars for their participation. A real barbarity, but HBO needed to hit the table and I have no doubt that he has succeeded with this 'Friends' meeting.

