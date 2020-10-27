Friends and love, here are the 5 most beautiful couples in the series

Friends is one of the most loved, revisited and undeniably successful shows of all time. From the writing to the interpretations of the characters, everything has become famous in pop culture, even the romance between the characters.

The series is littered with relationships, some for a single episode, others lasting half the length of the show, and some alternating the entire time. Here are in our opinion the most beautiful relationships shown in Friends:

Monica e Chandler: there are few couples in Friends who match Monica and Chandler. The two were best friends, then they became friends with benefits and eventually developed into a solid couple who got married. Theirs was a dream love story that people who want that kind of love and relationship in life should take inspiration. Phoebe e Mike: were the stars of the show’s most underrated relationship. The first time the two broke up, Mike revealed that he didn’t want to get married again. But when she finally overcomes this fear, they get married but end up breaking up again in one of the saddest moments of the series. Rachel e Ross: one of the most iconic relationships in pop culture history is certainly the one that sees Ross and Rachel. The two have had many doubtful and confused moments, but their love has always been evident. They ended the show together, despite the fact that there were many clues that suggested a new breakup of the couple. Ross e Julie: Julie was the first serious relationship after the divorce with Carol. The two got together during a break with Rachel. Obviously Ross never lost sight of Rachel and eventually broke up with Julie, but what made this relationship a success was the fact that their breakup wasn’t too hard for either of them allowing them to quietly and peacefully take paths. different. Chandler e Janice: they’ve been together a few times, but they never lasted long. The most successful of their relationship came in season three, which ended with Janice cheating on Chandler by leaving him for her ex-husband. After that they reunited once again, with Chandler pretending to move to Yemen only to get away from her. Chandler practically hated her, and overall none of their romantic moments together had any positive notes. The beauty of this relationship lay in the fun it created.

