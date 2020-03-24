'Friends' and his connection to Jane Austen

Share it:

'Friends' is, without a doubt, one of the most important series of the last 25 years. Sitcom pioneered in many ways, has resisted the passage of time very well and, thanks to streaming platforms, we can continue to enjoy its chapters, which seem not to tire us, even though we have seen them hundreds of times. And why does that happen? Well, above all because it was a very thought-out series, and it turned its plots as necessary to make them work perfectly.

One of the plots that occupied almost the entire series, its 10 years, was the romance between Ross and Rachel, on which many of the other plots were structured. In the first season, the creators faced a dilemma: Do we finally get Ross and Rachel to have their first kiss, something in the style of 'Annie Hall', with the two of them later arguing over what it means?

But chief screenwriter Jeff Greenstein He was not very clear, so David Crane, one of the creators, asked him what plot he would prefer, and Greenstein replied in two words: Jane Austen.

"If Jane Austen were writing this story, it would go something like this: Ross would be called for something from work, some digging or something, and he would miss Rachel's birthday, so he would leave a gift, a little detail, for her, something super specific and personal, which would be like telling him your feelings for her. He leaves it ready, goes on the trip, Rachel receives the gift and it is so beautiful that she begins to fall in love with him. When Ross is about to return from the trip, Rachel she can't wait to see him, because she wants to tell him how much she cares about him, and suddenly Ross gets off the plane with another girl "

Greenstein was a fan of Jane Austen's novels and his wife had done her thesis on the prolific writer. So he told the screenwriters meeting that Austen was where they had to look, rather than Woody Allen. As soon as he explained his idea, Crane said just two words: "Okay, let's do it." And the rest is television history.