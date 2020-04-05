 Friendly Neighbor Spiderman, no. 6

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Aunt May's FESTÍN center had intentions to open normally for anyone who needed it, but the center ended up being detonated at night. Spiderman, Rumor and Marauder followed a few leads and learned that Fairgray Pay was behind it all, but within the company an ancient enemy of Rumor stopped them. Spiderman immediately took her out of there and she told them about her origin and that of the Helminth. The Marauder tried to stop him on his own, and Spiderman asked Tony Stark for help and then go to arrest him with all his might until he took possession of the property. In this issue we will see Mary Jane forcing Peter to rest while she ends up in trouble and then Spiderman joining the dots until discovering the origin of several attacks.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Spiderman bringing Mary Jane breakfast and then she asks him to rest in bed for a while to regain strength. After that, she helps Aunt May decide on wigs while the cancer lasts, and when she leaves her and takes the train back, her subway collides with a troll and she is forced to take the lead so that everyone leaves without causing panic. nor be more wounded yet. Then MJ would receive unexpected help and together they would devise a plan. In the next issue, Peter and May get good news about cancer, and then Peter is forced to act as Spiderman to save people from a burning ship. However, a man ends up shooting him and dropping him into the water. After reassuring MJ that he was fine, Spiderman meets incognito with a police friend and finds out who his attacker was. Spiderman immediately goes after Yildiray and is shocked to discover who is leading the attacks on him. Therefore, Spiderman will need help.

In general, we are a pretty cool number that on the one hand gives us a very pleasant adventure to read and that makes us see the other side of the coin, that of being the couple of the superhero, and on the other hand the plot that was veiled on the part is unraveling of the screenwriter and that is discovered in the final bars of it. In a way, and although the second issue of this staple compilation is quite entertaining and keeps you fixed by knowing what the screenwriter has in store for you, I think Tom Taylor has far surpassed himself with the story of Mary Jane and the cartridges that They were guiding the thoughts of the characters and what they felt about each other, which I found very touching as a whole.

As for the characters, Mary Jane is the protagonist of the first story and demonstrates so strongly her maturity, that she is no longer someone to rescue, but can face anyone, thanks to her confidence; and that she is someone to admire, because both she and Peter love and care for each other. On the other hand, Spider-Man does not stop trying to discover who is behind all the attacks as soon as he believes he has a rope to pull from., so it tries to extract information in a harmless way as it can. Of course, knowing who the attacker is and being annoyed by the attempts, he does not hesitate to resort to certain people to end everything once and for all.

On rhythmTom Taylor finds a balanced time in the two issues of this compilation, pulling the first a little more towards tranquility, the first and the second towards action, but still both within a certain balance.

On an artistic level, Juann Cabal performs a very remarkable and remarkable work in the first issue -the one that stars MJ-, which together with Rachelle Rosenberg colors has a totally beautiful finish and a certain harmony. It may not be one of the most detailed, but it is very beautiful. On the other hand, Pere Pérez brings a much more elaborate drawing in terms of design, although some facial expressions should be improved -especially one by MJ-.

In short, I consider that we are before a good number of Friendly Neighbor Spiderman that will delight many fans of the character, both for how he unravels the hidden plot and for the endearing adventure of Mary Jane Watson that brings out many feelings as she demonstrates her own strength.

You can purchase “Friendly Neighbor Spiderman, no. 6 " here.