 Friendly Neighbor Spiderman, no. 5

With all her good heart, Aunt May reopens the FESTÍN center to help as many people as possible. However, there are not a few entrepreneurs who start to hit her and she is forced to answer them to be left alone. Then, once at night, Spiderman noticed the detonation of the center and found Bumerang and Marauder there, wanting the first to help and the second affirming that everything is the fault of a cloudy operation. Without hesitation a single second, Rumor, Spiderman and Marauder infiltrated the Crowdfunding Fairgray Pay company and there they found an old Rumor enemy That would leave her in check. In this issue we will know the origin story of the Rumor while Spiderman and Marauder try to fight the company each in their own way.

The story would begin with Spiderman rescuing the Rumor and then, privately, she I would tell him his origin and how he obtained his powers to then be able to regain strength. While Rumor was recovering Spiderman went to Tony Stark to ask for help to end Helminth's company while Marauder attacked him directly. Once the old woman recovered, Spiderman and Rumor would rescue Marauder and Peter Parker would fight Helminth using all his experience in the process.

In general, we are facing a very revealing and interesting story because of the importance that the Rumor acquires and the values ​​that this number teaches at the end of it, something very typical of Spiderman and that is the essence of the character that you should never lose. Now, speaking a little more in detail of the story without going into spoilers, Tom Taylor makes a very clever use of the villain's powers in all his occasions and makes it a remarkable one. On the other hand, although the Rumor does not have much active presence, its past and everything that surrounds it is very well thought out. However, I would say that my favorite moment of this number would be in the final encounter between Spiderman and the villain, where he demonstrates his resilience.

As for the characters, the Rumor acquires a depth here like no other thanks to the good work of Tom Taylor in linking the events so that they can fit and at the same time be as bright. On the other hand, Spiderman tries to fight against Helminth in the best possible way that he believes and that's why he seeks help instead of going straight as the Marauder, but what shines in this chapter is in his optimism, his way of seeing the potential of others and his way of resisting the past and moving forward without letting him be affected, that is, his resilience. By last, Helminth is a parasitic villain that feeds on the pain of others and whose power is very interesting in this issue and that, perhaps, could have endured another number. However, the negative side of this character is his null charisma if we compare him with others in the same category.

On rhythmTom Taylor manages to catch us with really balanced times where there is time for everything, from revelations, action or even reflection.

On an artistic level, this number has two artists to illustrate the final part of this plot. Although only one illustrator would be preferable – Juann Cabal-, the duo Ken Lashley and Juan Cabal work really well in this issue both when they work together and when the pages are distributed. However, I want to highlight the great work done with the Rumor flashback, which is completely beautiful and improves even more with the color.

In short, I consider that we are facing a pretty good arc ending that leaves good messages for both the characters and the readers. Also, now that we know the origin of the Rumor, it will be interesting to see their future appearances and how others react.

You can purchase “Friendly Neighbor Spiderman, no. 5" here.