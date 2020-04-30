TV Shows

Frida Sofía shares controversial photo with Enrique Guzmán

April 30, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
In the midst of the controversy generated by some statements by the singer Frida Sofía about her mother Alejandra Guzmán, the young woman goes to her social networks to expose her grandfather, Mr. Enrique Guzmán, with a controversial photo, this after he reacted to the family scandal.

Frida shared through her official account on Instagram a photo where she and her grandfather appear when she was very young, and titled it: "Here Mr. Guzmán with" the pen … "of his granddaughter … #QueLindaFamilia #HabloLaVerdad # NoMeCalloMás ".

In the photograph, Frida Sofía has a cigarette in her mouth that her grandfather gave her, which is why she was exposed as a bad grandfather, who sparked great controversy on social networks, as she generated opinions against the singer.

However, the attitude of the interpreter also gave much to talk about, since they stressed that it is not correct to lash out against your own family, even, they advised her to take psychological help to cope with these problems that have distanced her so much from her beloved.

It should be mentioned that Frida Sofía assured through her social networks that her mother takes drugs and does not support her financially, statements that Alejandra Guzmán quickly denied through a statement, which led Enrique Guzmán to give his point of view in an interview with Ventaneando.

During that interview, the rock singer surprised with his statements, since he pointed out that the young woman does this type of thing to seek success and lashed out against her saying that she only opened her mouth to "say pend …". In the same way, he did not rule out that his granddaughter made controversy for money.

