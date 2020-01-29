Frida Sofía says goodbye to 2019 with hot video on Instagram

Frida Sofía said goodbye to 2019 in the sexiest way she could … And Alejandra Guzmán's daughter was recorded in lingerie!

In a video that Frida herself shared on her Instagram account, we see her show several parts of her body, while she looks the sexiest in lingerie.

In the images we can see the toned body of the interpreter of ‘Andale ’, which seems to start a new decade away from the scandals.

Comments on the body of Frida Sofia did not wait. His fans got rid of compliments:

Look your body you are beautiful. ” "Thanks for the little eye." "OMG, how rich you look, beautiful girl." "You are the most beautiful of all the Pinal, without a doubt."

Of course, the long-awaited reconciliation with her mother did not happen this year that has just ended, although Frida has stated on more than one occasion that she is willing to make peace with the rocker.

