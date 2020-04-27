Frida Sofía reveals what they do with Alejandra Guzmán when she takes drugs

Share it:

It seems that the lawsuit between Frida Sofía and her mother Alejandra Guzmán is far from over, since the young woman took out her anger with a social media account that is posing as her, so she railed against her and the rock star.

Within Frida's message, she again emphasized that her mother was a very absent woman during her childhood, since from a very young age she sent her still boarding school, but the strongest thing she pointed out was what is behind Alejandra Guzmán when she is down on stage.

Alejandra, an artist and a legend, but gentlemen, there are so many things behind the scenes … people who are taken advantage of, who steals from you, who drug and put the bottle in front of you, say the strong words of Frida.

Recall that a few days ago the entire family of Alejandra Guzmán was terrified when it was revealed that Silvia Pinal would undergo an emergency operation due to a strong fall that she had in her home, which took her to the operating room, fortunately she is fine.

Meanwhile, Guzmán once again stayed away from the scandals and has not said anything about it about the strong statements that point her out to be the opposite of what she reflects on television.

Better that she seek professional help to remove her pain or the scrolls she brings, "" This woman needs help, she is crying out for it, netizens wrote about the scandal.

