Frida Sofia poses as Harley Quinn and her mother convalesces

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While Mexican singer Alejandra Guzmán is recovering from a new operation to which she was subjected last January 4, Frida Sofía, her daughter, has not spoken in social networks regarding Alejandra, her famous mother.

Frida Sofia shares through her Instagram account that she lives a normal life and has fun uploading several videos that she stars in.

In one of the videos, Frida imitates Kim Kardashian and her sisters; in another she makes a monologue and she files her nails and in one more she appears dressed as Harley Quinn.

Some users wonder if Frida Sofía will already be aware of her mother's health status, since so far she has not touched on the issue in her networks.

Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía, mother and daughter, have had problems for several months and to date they do not speak to each other.

Since mid-2019, Frida Sofía launched a series of statements against Alejandra Guzmán that she never saw her as a daughter and her career has always been her priority.

Apparently things got worse when Frida also made public that her mother would have been romantically related to one of her ex-partners.









In an interview with Ventaneando, Frida Sofía declared that she did not want to know about Alejandra, nor about Pablo Moctezuma, her parents, and formally declared herself an orphan of living parents.