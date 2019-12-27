Frictional Games, the studio behind SOMA and Amnesia, begins to unveil its new game

Share it:

Frictional Games has just launched nextfrictionalgame, a teaser site dedicated to the new game the Swedish studio is working on, yet to be revealed to the public. What can we expect from the authors of SOMA and Amnesia?

As you can see in the teaser site that we linked at the beginning, the web page limits itself to reporting a small pulsating sphere of white light, something that should represent a (rather vague) clue to the nature of the next Frictional Games game.

It is not the first time that the Swedish studio has enjoyed teasing the public's curiosity in this way. We have already seen it in the past with Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and SOMA, two projects that have been unveiled little by little with a viral advertising campaign.

After the success of SOMA, we know that Frictional Games got to work on two projects: one would be a "horror in its nature" game, while the other would present itself as an experience based on "the player learning different concepts". The first of the two would be in development for a longer time, and logic should be the game anticipated by the new teaser site.

What do you expect from the new project of Frictional Games? To find out more, all that remains is to wait for further details from the study.