Frictional Games: the authors of Amnesia and SOMA update the ARG site of the new game

The ResetEra community is aware of the update made by Frictional Games on the ARG (alternate reality game) site linked to the imminent announcement of the next video game in development, presumably, for PC and console.

By going to the portal nextfrictionalgame.com it is in fact possible to admire the new eye icon placed next to those, already present at the end of 2019 at the opening of the site, which refer to the social networks of the Swedish company.

To access the multimedia minigame integrated into the portal of the new game by the authors of Amnesia and SOMA, just keep the mouse pointer over the eye icon to call up a code that allows you to open an unusual YouTube video showing rocks. Other clues left by European developers within the ARG site then we find thedisturbing image of a creature in a fetal position and a second video (this time completely black, but with one disturbing surprise offered by audio) cited by the code present in the CSS file of the portal.

Waiting to find out what the boys of Frictional Games have in store, we refer you to our review of SOMA, the latest sci-fi horror given by the authors of the Amnesia series.