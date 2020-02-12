Freshly washed and wrapped in a towel: this is how Danna Paola looks without makeup

The singer and actress Danna Paola It has become one of the favorites in the middle of the show, as its career and popularity increased since its participation in the Netflix series 'Elite'.

Fans of the 24-year-old girl do not stop following her steps on social networks, where recently everyone noticed that she loves to share Photos taken when leaving the shower.

In particular, he has highlighted an image of Danna Paola where he apparently looks without makeup, with wet hair and wrapped in a towel.

The image has reached more than 457 thousand ‘likes’, In addition, the comments are positive and make you see how beautiful it is even without having a drop of makeup on it.

Danna Paola It goes through one of the best moments of his career, because in addition to his success as an actress he has returned to music with the interpretation of urban rhythms.

