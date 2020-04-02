Sports

French former sports minister calls it a "crime against humanity" to contest Tour in these conditions

April 2, 2020
The former French sports minister and former Olympic sportsman David Douillet I consider keeping the Tour de France 'crazy' in its current dates, from June 27 to July 19, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

'I understand what is at stake financially, but there are too many risks'Douillet told French public television 'France TV'.

For the judo medalist, who claims to never miss a stage of the Tour, the only possibility for the test to be held would be have enough tests for everyone to be tested and that all give negative.

'But since it is unlikely, it should not be done. We don't have a vaccine, we don't have anything and there are people dying violently. It bothered me a lot that they held the municipal elections, 'he said.

The former athlete considered that maintaining those elections was 'a crime against humanity' and playing the Tour 'under these conditions would be similar'.

