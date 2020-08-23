FreeFortnite Cup, how to participate: all the details on dates, rules, prizes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The legal dispute between Apple and Epic Games continues, which developed at the same time as the modification of the payment policies in Fortnite, the latter continued with the removal of the game from the Apple App Store.

To express dissent against the tech giant, Epic Games organized an in-game event called #FreeFortnite Cup. The event is set for the day of Sunday 23 August and will see players compete in a special tournament. From the start time of the event (available by opening the Compete tab in the game), players will have 4 ore and in maximum of 12 matches to achieve the highest possible score. The criteria adopted are as follows:

Activity time : 1 point for every 3 minutes of presence on the island of Battaglia Reale.

: 1 point for every 3 minutes of presence on the island of Battaglia Reale. Eliminations : 1 point for each Elimination;

: 1 point for each Elimination; Royal victory: 10 points for each Royal Victory;

Several i prizes up for grabs:

Players who score 10 points will receive the Don Torsolone costume;

Players with the highest scores from all regions (20,000 worldwide) will receive the #FreeFortnite hat, which will be sent to their home;

For the best players, 1,200 gaming hardares are also up for grabs between PCs, consoles and smartphones (Alienware Gaming Laptop; Razer gaming laptop; Samsung Galaxy Tab S7; OnePlus 8 – 90 FPS on a phone; PlayStation 4 Pro; Xbox One X; Nintendo Switch;);

In closing, we point out that the first teasers of the Fortnite X Marvel event that will lead to the beginning of the Season 4.