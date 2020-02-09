"Free your senses!" Noelia presumes daring garment of her line of intimate clothing (PHOTO)

Noelia He has not limited himself to music and therefore has several businesses, including your own sexy underwear line, which has several years of the market.

However, the talented singer is not trusted and that is why she continues to promote the clothes of her store, Noeliciousat the same time that consent to its 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

On this occasion the sexy singer, model a daring shirt, torn from behind, qIt frames his spectacular figure.

But what most caught his fans' attention was that It was the only garment he wore, so your booty It could be seen perfectly.

Free your senses. There is nothing more erotic in intimacy, than the naturalness of being as you are. Noelicious the sexiest intimate clothes. ”

The publication together more than 33 thousand likes, in less than 12 hours, as well as hundreds of comments in which they flatter the body and beauty of Noelia.

"There is nothing more delightful than seeing your sensuality and your beauty" and "Noelia there is no universe, there is no nature, I fought like your beauty", Some of his fans wrote to him.

It may interest you:

Traction? Esteban Macías, expupilo of Pati Chapoy already on Televisa?