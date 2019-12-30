Free Tower of Time at GOG.com

Share it:

Surely there are many who are taking advantage of these Christmas parties to enjoy your favorite hobbies. Now, what game do you spend that free time on? It is a question that surely you have asked yourself these days, with so much play gratuitous and sales in virtually all digital stores in the market. Now, we come to inform you of another free game. In this case, Tower of Time through GOG.com, the Projekt RED CD platform.

As with Wasteland 2: Director's Cut, this title is being offered free of charge to all GOG users as a promotion that is part of the current winter sales. As always in these cases, all you have to do to get the title is to access your platform account and add it to the library. That way it will be yours forever.

Also, remember that GOG.com games are DRM free, so although it is possible to enjoy them through the GOG Galaxy launcher (with trophies and other features), you can also enjoy the game without having an Internet connection and any device Of course, keep in mind that it is a technically remarkable game and the requirements are quite demanding.

As for the game, Tower of Time is a classic-style RPG that acquires great value for the originality of its fighting. These are in real time but with a very strategic system. In fact, each encounter is like a tactical puzzle and the difficulty curve is very demanding and addictive. Something like a mix between Baldur's Gate and Dungeon Siege.

Source: GOG.com