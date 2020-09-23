Free Rocket League: the Fortnite Bus whizzes by in the video of the Llama Rama event

As anticipated by Psyonix in recent days, the Llama Rama event will be one of the most important activities with which the American authors will baptize the new phase of Rocket League for free: here are all the details on challenges and ingame bonuses.

The crossover event between Rocket League and Fortnite Chapter 2 will officially start on September 26 at midnight, and will involve all fans of arcade racing tinged with football elements until 12 October.

With Llama-Rama, Psyonix has tried to vary the lineup of the usual activities that have characterized the Rocket League events to date to make room for special challenges: each of these challenges will guarantee access to a specific object. Upon completion of the objectives set by the entire Llama-Rama challenge package, it will be possible to unlock the Battle Bus di Fortnite and use it in the arenas of the battle car racer on Psyonix.

While waiting to know in detail the Llama Rama challenges, we leave you to the video and images of the new event, but first we remind you that the free to play phase of Rocket League will start on September 23 su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.