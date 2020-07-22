Free Rocket League by late summer! Here are the free to play news and bonuses for fans

Share it:

From the pages of their official blog, the guys from Psyonix announce the free-to-play transformation of Rocket League and the possibility of downloading it for free by the end of summer on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Five years after the release of Rocket League, the iconic football-themed arcade racer is preparing to start its new phase as a title free-to-play after attracting millions of fans on PC and consoles. Coinciding with the free transformation, Rocket League will no longer be available on Steam and will land on Epic Games Store.

The new version of the blockbuster racing devoted to multiplayer will have the same contents as the current edition, with the same methods to access and all the progress made by fans. Psyonix confirms that he wants to perfect the main menu to facilitate the exploration of the methods and the different sections of which it is composed.

With the start of the free-to-play phase of Rocket League, all fans and players who have accessed the online modes of the title before its transformation will be rewarded with the Legacy status and with these ingame bonus:

all Rocket League branded DLCs launched before the free-to-play version

Title "Est. 20XX" showing the first year in which you played Rocket League

Over 200 Common items updated to Legacy quality

Turbo Golden Cosmos

Ten-Gold wheels

Banner Huntress

Anyone who played Rocket League online before this announcement will also receive the Turbo Faded Cosmos. All of these prizes will be awarded once the free version of Rocket League (the only one available in the future) is launched by the end of the summer. Thanks to the integration with Epic Games Store, Psyonix plans to introduce in the future a system that allows users to manage in a unified way the progress on all versions of Rocket League which they will access through their Epic account.