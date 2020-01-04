Free Play Days are back on Xbox: Dirt Rally 2.0 playable for free for a few days

Share it:

After the break for the Christmas season, Microsoft has decided to revive i Free Play Days, and so on after users were able to enjoy the weekend before Christmas Goat Simulator, Puyo Puyo Champions and Valkyria Chronicles 4, now comes a new game to test for free for a few days.

It's about Dirt Rally 2.0, one of the most beautiful titles in the motorsport series of Codemasters (here you can read our Dirt Rally 2.0 review), which will be available for free until January 5th. This is the first time in a while, that the promotion only includes a free game, but it should be remembered that i Free Play Days they not only concern free titles, but they also give everyone the opportunity to try, always at no cost, Xbox Live for a weekend.

In short, if you do not have a subscription, but have always wanted to see what it is, you can try Microsoft's online services since yesterday, and always until January 5th, so if you don't care about Dirt Rally 2.0, you still have something to rejoice about.

To find out what other offers theXbox Store, we refer you to its official page, where you will be updated by the good Major Nelson. What do you think of the promotion? You will give a chance to Dirt Rally 2.0?