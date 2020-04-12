Technology

Free personalization apps, games and apps with great discounts for a limited time

According to Statista, approximately 4% of Google Play applications are paid, so they require you to take out your wallet to get hold of them. Unless, of course, you take advantage of our Google Play offers, with paid apps, games and customization packages you can get for free Limited Time.

59 free Android apps

Live or Die: Survival Pro Live or Die: Survival Pro

We start with apps, games and icon packs whose price falls to the ground. Yes, they are free for a limited time and you already know that once you download them they will be yours forever. This week we have some more than interesting board games, and translators for many tastes. Take advantage before they return to their original price.

Applications

Games

  • Cannon Master VIP 0.89 euros free
  • Hunter Rush – Premium 0.99 euros free
  • Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free
  • 2048 – Puzzle Game 1.29 euros free
  • Block Puzzle 1.29 euros free
  • True skate 2,09 euros free
  • (VIP) SweetFly: Idle Merge Sweet 0.99 euros free
  • Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free
  • Ticket to Ride: First Journey 1.99 euros free
  • Word Tower PRO 1.89 euros free
  • Bricks Crash 0.59 euros free
  • Boxman: The Casual Game 0.59 euros free
  • Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight 2,09 euros free
  • Aero effect 1.09 euros free
  • Zombie City Defense 2 2.19 euros free
  • Over The Bridge PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Robbery two 2.69 euros free
  • Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD 2.69 euros free
  • Крестики Нолики Jumbo Pro 0.89 euros free
  • Jumpies 3 0.99 euros free
  • Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG 3.69 euros free
  • Word Mania PRO 1.99 euros free

Personalization

  • Onyx Pixel – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free
  • Aron Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Or Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Cartoon Farm 3D Live Wallpaper 1.19 euros free
  • Dualix – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Animal Camp – Healing Resort 2.29 euros free
  • MMUI 9 – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Planets Live Wallpaper Plus 0.99 euros free
  • Cirgus – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free
  • Irex – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Color Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Roui – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free
  • Glass HD – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Black & White HD – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Platin – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Win10 Flat – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free
  • Win Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Flaton – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free
  • Salpicons – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

43 discounted Android apps

Goat Simulator PayDay Goat Simulator PayDay

Hasbro has wanted to visit this compilation of discounted apps and games and leaves us some of its most emblematic titles, such as the well-known Cluedo. But there are more, such as language applications or a considerable list of games from the most famous goat in the world of video games. Goat Simulator butt.

Applications

  • Flash Call, Color Call Phone 💎 Calloop Pro 2.39 euros 1.19 euros
  • HTTP Redirection trace 1.69 euros 0.99 euros
  • My English Grammar Test PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • Learn Japanese – Read and Write 4.79 euros 2.39 euros
  • Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • WiFi Analyzer Pro 2.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • File Manager by Augustro (67% OFF) 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection 2.99 euros 0.69 euros
  • Childhood illnesses 3,29 euros 0.89 euros
  • Food Additives 3,29 euros 0.89 euros
  • Music Classes for Children: 10+ Instruments 2.69 euros 0.79 euros
  • Speedy DNS Changer 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

Games

  • IKONOMIKON – the memory game 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • M.A.C.E. Space shooter 2.19 euros 0.99 euros
  • Blox 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • Tower UP DX 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • Tap Blox Full 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • Spencer 4.19 euros 1.79 euros
  • Construction Simulator PRO 5.49 euros 2.69 euros
  • Pyramid Solitaire Asia 5.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • The Game of Life 2.99 euros 1.69 euros
  • SINK THE FLOAT 4.99 euros 2.49 euros
  • Monopoly 4.49 euros 2.79 euros
  • THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays 2.29 euros 1.19 euros
  • Mahjong Solitaire Blast 5.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Synonyms PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • Plurals and Singulars Test & Practice PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • Cluedo 2.29 euros 0.99 euros
  • Goat Simulator Payday 5.49 euros 1.09 euros
  • Goat Simulator GoatZ 5.49 euros 1.09 euros
  • Goat Simulator Waste of Space 5.49 euros 1.09 euros
  • Goat Simulator MMO Simulator 5.49 euros 1.09 euros
  • RedSun RTS 1.49 euros 0.69 euros
  • CHAMBER 2.69 euros 1.39 euros
  • Bloons TD 6 4.99 euros 1.09 euros
  • Samorost 3 4.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • PowBall Renaissance 2.29 euros 1.39 euros
  • Small Living World UNLOCKED 4.19 euros 2.39 euros

Personalization

  • One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack 1.69 euros 1.09 euros
  • Galaxy S10 Wallpapers, 4k Amoled – Darknex Pro💎 2.39 euros 1.19 euros
  • Live Wallpaper & BackgroundsOPWALLOOP PRIME 5.99 euros 2.99 euros
  • AmoledPapers – vibrant wallpapers 1.39 euros 0.89 euros
  • Frosty for KLWP 1.19 euros 0.69 euros

