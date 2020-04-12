Free personalization apps, games and apps with great discounts for a limited time

According to Statista, approximately 4% of Google Play applications are paid, so they require you to take out your wallet to get hold of them. Unless, of course, you take advantage of our Google Play offers, with paid apps, games and customization packages you can get for free Limited Time.
59 free Android apps
We start with apps, games and icon packs whose price falls to the ground. Yes, they are free for a limited time and you already know that once you download them they will be yours forever. This week we have some more than interesting board games, and translators for many tastes. Take advantage before they return to their original price.
Applications
Games
- Cannon Master VIP
0.89 eurosfree
- Hunter Rush – Premium
0.99 eurosfree
- Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games
0.79 eurosfree
- 2048 – Puzzle Game
1.29 eurosfree
- Block Puzzle
1.29 eurosfree
- True skate
2,09 eurosfree
- (VIP) SweetFly: Idle Merge Sweet
0.99 eurosfree
- Live or Die: Survival Pro
1.19 eurosfree
- Ticket to Ride: First Journey
1.99 eurosfree
- Word Tower PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- Bricks Crash
0.59 eurosfree
- Boxman: The Casual Game
0.59 eurosfree
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight
2,09 eurosfree
- Aero effect
1.09 eurosfree
- Zombie City Defense 2
2.19 eurosfree
- Over The Bridge PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Robbery two
2.69 eurosfree
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD
2.69 eurosfree
- Крестики Нолики Jumbo Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- Jumpies 3
0.99 eurosfree
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG
3.69 eurosfree
- Word Mania PRO
1.99 eurosfree
Personalization
- Onyx Pixel – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Aron Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Or Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Cartoon Farm 3D Live Wallpaper
1.19 eurosfree
- Dualix – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Animal Camp – Healing Resort
2.29 eurosfree
- MMUI 9 – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus
0.99 eurosfree
- Cirgus – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
- Irex – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Color Metal – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Roui – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
- Glass HD – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Black & White HD – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Platin – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Win10 Flat – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
- Win Circle – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Flaton – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
- Salpicons – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
43 discounted Android apps
Hasbro has wanted to visit this compilation of discounted apps and games and leaves us some of its most emblematic titles, such as the well-known Cluedo. But there are more, such as language applications or a considerable list of games from the most famous goat in the world of video games. Goat Simulator butt.
Applications
- Flash Call, Color Call Phone 💎 Calloop Pro
2.39 euros1.19 euros
- HTTP Redirection trace
1.69 euros0.99 euros
- My English Grammar Test PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Learn Japanese – Read and Write
4.79 euros2.39 euros
- Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- WiFi Analyzer Pro
2.99 euros1.99 euros
- File Manager by Augustro (67% OFF)
2.99 euros0.59 euros
- Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection
2.99 euros0.69 euros
- Childhood illnesses
3,29 euros0.89 euros
- Food Additives
3,29 euros0.89 euros
- Music Classes for Children: 10+ Instruments
2.69 euros0.79 euros
- Speedy DNS Changer
2.19 euros1.09 euros
Games
- IKONOMIKON – the memory game
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- M.A.C.E. Space shooter
2.19 euros0.99 euros
- Blox
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- Tower UP DX
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- Tap Blox Full
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- Spencer
4.19 euros1.79 euros
- Construction Simulator PRO
5.49 euros2.69 euros
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia
5.99 euros1.99 euros
- The Game of Life
2.99 euros1.69 euros
- SINK THE FLOAT
4.99 euros2.49 euros
- Monopoly
4.49 euros2.79 euros
- THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays
2.29 euros1.19 euros
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast
5.99 euros1.99 euros
- Synonyms PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Plurals and Singulars Test & Practice PRO
1.89 euros0.89 euros
- Cluedo
2.29 euros0.99 euros
- Goat Simulator Payday
5.49 euros1.09 euros
- Goat Simulator GoatZ
5.49 euros1.09 euros
- Goat Simulator Waste of Space
5.49 euros1.09 euros
- Goat Simulator MMO Simulator
5.49 euros1.09 euros
- RedSun RTS
1.49 euros0.69 euros
- CHAMBER
2.69 euros1.39 euros
- Bloons TD 6
4.99 euros1.09 euros
- Samorost 3
4.99 euros1.99 euros
- PowBall Renaissance
2.29 euros1.39 euros
- Small Living World UNLOCKED
4.19 euros2.39 euros
Personalization
- One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack
1.69 euros1.09 euros
- Galaxy S10 Wallpapers, 4k Amoled – Darknex Pro💎
2.39 euros1.19 euros
- Live Wallpaper & BackgroundsOPWALLOOP PRIME
5.99 euros2.99 euros
- AmoledPapers – vibrant wallpapers
1.39 euros0.89 euros
- Frosty for KLWP
1.19 euros0.69 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!
