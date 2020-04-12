Free personalization apps, games and apps with great discounts for a limited time

Share it:

According to Statista, approximately 4% of Google Play applications are paid, so they require you to take out your wallet to get hold of them. Unless, of course, you take advantage of our Google Play offers, with paid apps, games and customization packages you can get for free Limited Time.

59 free Android apps

Live or Die: Survival Pro

We start with apps, games and icon packs whose price falls to the ground. Yes, they are free for a limited time and you already know that once you download them they will be yours forever. This week we have some more than interesting board games, and translators for many tastes. Take advantage before they return to their original price.

Applications

Games

Cannon Master VIP 0.89 euros free

free Hunter Rush – Premium 0.99 euros free

free Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free

free 2048 – Puzzle Game 1.29 euros free

free Block Puzzle 1.29 euros free

free True skate 2,09 euros free

free (VIP) SweetFly: Idle Merge Sweet 0.99 euros free

free Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free

free Ticket to Ride: First Journey 1.99 euros free

free Word Tower PRO 1.89 euros free

free Bricks Crash 0.59 euros free

free Boxman: The Casual Game 0.59 euros free

free Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight 2,09 euros free

free Aero effect 1.09 euros free

free Zombie City Defense 2 2.19 euros free

free Over The Bridge PRO 1.99 euros free

free Robbery two 2.69 euros free

free Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD 2.69 euros free

free Крестики Нолики Jumbo Pro 0.89 euros free

free Jumpies 3 0.99 euros free

free Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG 3.69 euros free

free Word Mania PRO 1.99 euros free

Personalization

Onyx Pixel – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Aron Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Or Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Cartoon Farm 3D Live Wallpaper 1.19 euros free

free Dualix – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Animal Camp – Healing Resort 2.29 euros free

free MMUI 9 – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Planets Live Wallpaper Plus 0.99 euros free

free Cirgus – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

free Irex – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Color Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Roui – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

free Glass HD – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

free Black & White HD – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Platin – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Win10 Flat – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

free Win Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Flaton – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

free Salpicons – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

43 discounted Android apps

Goat Simulator PayDay

Hasbro has wanted to visit this compilation of discounted apps and games and leaves us some of its most emblematic titles, such as the well-known Cluedo. But there are more, such as language applications or a considerable list of games from the most famous goat in the world of video games. Goat Simulator butt.

Applications

Flash Call, Color Call Phone 💎 Calloop Pro 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros HTTP Redirection trace 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros My English Grammar Test PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Learn Japanese – Read and Write 4.79 euros 2.39 euros

2.39 euros Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros WiFi Analyzer Pro 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros File Manager by Augustro (67% OFF) 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection 2.99 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Childhood illnesses 3,29 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Food Additives 3,29 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Music Classes for Children: 10+ Instruments 2.69 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Speedy DNS Changer 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

Games

IKONOMIKON – the memory game 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros M.A.C.E. Space shooter 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Blox 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Tower UP DX 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Tap Blox Full 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Spencer 4.19 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Construction Simulator PRO 5.49 euros 2.69 euros

2.69 euros Pyramid Solitaire Asia 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros The Game of Life 2.99 euros 1.69 euros

1.69 euros SINK THE FLOAT 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros Monopoly 4.49 euros 2.79 euros

2.79 euros THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Mahjong Solitaire Blast 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Synonyms PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Plurals and Singulars Test & Practice PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Cluedo 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Goat Simulator Payday 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Goat Simulator GoatZ 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Goat Simulator Waste of Space 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Goat Simulator MMO Simulator 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros RedSun RTS 1.49 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros CHAMBER 2.69 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Bloons TD 6 4.99 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Samorost 3 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros PowBall Renaissance 2.29 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Small Living World UNLOCKED 4.19 euros 2.39 euros

Personalization

One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Galaxy S10 Wallpapers, 4k Amoled – Darknex Pro💎 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Live Wallpaper & BackgroundsOPWALLOOP PRIME 5.99 euros 2.99 euros

2.99 euros AmoledPapers – vibrant wallpapers 1.39 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Frosty for KLWP 1.19 euros 0.69 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!