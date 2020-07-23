Free PC games: Next Up Hero and Tacoma as a gift from today

Share it:

Until 17:00 this afternoon you can download Torchlight 2 for free from Epic Games Store, at the same time the store will update with the two new free games of the week, Next Up Hero and Tacoma, available for free download for seven days.

Below we offer the official synopsis, remember that once redeemed the games will remain yours forever and you can use them without limitations of any kind, as if they had actually been purchased.

Next Up Hero Free

Next Up Hero is a dungeon crawler in which hand-drawn heroes advance in their exploits by darting with blows, explosions, bongos and boomerangs. Choose your hero and start cleaning up the dungeons, improve equipment and maximize statistics.

Tacoma Download

Six crew members lived and worked on the Tacoma space station, forging human relationships, struggling between love and mourning and facing the imminent end together. Find out not only what happened to him, but what made them who they are, entering the role of interactive investigator. The story branches out through a series of interactive and dubbed animated scenes that will make you identify with the events aboard Tacoma.

It is not yet clear what they will be the new free games next week, will almost certainly be announced this afternoon at 17:00.