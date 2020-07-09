Free PC games: Killing Floor 2 and The Escapists 2 as a gift today on the Epic Games Store

Share it:

Like every Thursday, Epic Games is preparing to give away new free pc games, this time with one exception, three games instead of the classic two: Killing Floor 2, Lifeless Planet and The Escapists 2, available for download today.

From 17:00 this afternoon and until the same time on July 16, it will be possible to download the three games mentioned free of charge, once redeemed and added to the library these will remain yours forever.

Killing Floor 2

In Killing Floor 2, players descend into continental Europe, invaded by horrendous bloodthirsty clones called Zed, created by the evil members of the Horzine Corporation. 6-player cooperative mode and 12-player VS kill-Zed mode.

Lifeless Planet

While searching for life forms on a remote planet, an astronaut discovers an abandoned Russian city. He suspects his mission is a scam until a mysterious young woman saves him from a strange deadly phenomenon … Lifeless Planet is a third-person action adventure with an old school science fiction plot and spectacular environments in the spirit of classic games. 'action.

The Escapists 2

He risks everything to escape from the toughest prisons in the world. Explore the largest prisons ever seen! Respect the prison rules, submit to the appeals, fulfill the duties and follow a strict routine while planning your escape for freedom!

We also remind you that Hue is free until 17:00 this afternoon, after this time the game will return to be paid.