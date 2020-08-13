Free PC Games: Epic Store is giving away Total War Saga Troy and 5 other titles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through the usual update on Thursday afternoon, on the pages of the Epic Games Store the curators of the digital store present the free PC games already available and announce those that will be able to be downloaded for zero euro soon.

In addition to the already confirmed availability of A Total War Saga Troy for free for 24 hours, starting at 17:00 Italian today, Thursday 13 August, it is possible to redeem a free copy of Remnant From the Ashes and Alto's Collection. The role-playing action devoted to cooperative multiplayer by Gunfire Games will be available for purchase at zero euros on the Epic Store until 5 pm on Thursday 20 August.

Also for the afternoon of August 20, the conclusion of the current promotional initiative is expected that allows PC users to download for free (and keep forever on their Epic Games account) The Alto's Collection, the PC re-edition of the popular mobile titles Alto's Adventure is Alto's Odyssey, with ben 120 levels in which to dive to test your skills.

At the end of the current offer, the section dedicated to free titles of EpicStore will see an update with the entry of two other games to be redeemed strictly at zero euro, aka Dodge Roll's Enter the Gungeon arcade shooter and God's Trigger, one hardcore shooter roguelike genre and with a top view "to the Miami Hotline" signed by One More Level.