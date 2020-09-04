Free PC Games: Epic Store is giving away Into the Breach and two other titles

Share it:

With the usual weekly update, the Epic Store curators invite PC users to download Into the Breach and prepare to further enrich their digital catalog through the next free games.

From 17:00 today, Thursday 3 September, it is possible to download Into the Breach for zero euro, a roguelite with a sci-fi setting and pixel art graphics created by Subset Games, the authors of that little great indie gem that responds to the name of FTL.

The promotion dedicated to Into the Breach is already active and will be active until 17:00 next Thursday, 10 September: as happened in the previous initiatives launched by Epic Games, once again those who want to download the sci-fi title of Subset will be able to acquire the license forever.

At the end of the current offer, from September 10 It will be possible to get it for free on the Epic Games Store Railway Empire and Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: both the railway management system of Gaming Minds Studios and the narrative adventure of Dim Bulb Games will be free on the Epic Store from 10 to 17 September. About Epic: did you know that the American videogame giant has unveiled the Fortnite update with Ray Tracing graphics during the NVIDIA event with the presentation of the next GPU Ampere?