Free PC Games: Epic Store is giving away Hitman and four other games

Like every Thursday afternoon, the managers of Epic Games Store update the pages of their digital store to make room for free downloadable video games on PC between now and next week.

Starting today at 17:00, Thursday 27 August 2020, users in possession of an Epic Store account (registration, we remind you, is completely free) can replenish their digital playroom by redeeming the licenses of Hitman and Shadowrun Collection.

The branded reboot IO Interactive of Agent 47’s stealth action series is already available for free on the Epic Games Store and will be available until the afternoon of September 3, similarly to the bundle di Paradox Interactive which includes the cyberpunk role-playing adventures of Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall Director’s Cut and Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition.

After the current promotion with Hitman and the collection of Shadowrun, the digital store of Epic Games will offer its users the opportunity to download for free Into the Breach, the sci-fi roguelite signed by Subset Games, the authors of FTL. Anyone wishing to get a free copy of Into the Breach will therefore have to wait until September 3 and join the initiative no later than the day of Thursday 10 September.