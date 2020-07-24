Free PC Games: Epic offers Tacoma and Next Up Hero and announces the next 3 gifts

Share it:

As punctual as every Thursday afternoon, Epic Games has made available new free PC games to all users of its Store. Let's find out what they are and how to download them!

Starting today, July 23 you can download for free Tacoma is Next Up Hero. Both games will be available for free download for an entire week, until 16:59 on Thursday 30 July. To get them, all you have to do is reach the respective tabs on the Epic Games Store, log in with your Epic account (which can be registered for free) and click on the "Get" button.

Once redeemed they will remain forever linked to your personal library, therefore you have no time limit to play with them. They will be yours in all respects!

As usual, Epic Games has also revealed the new free games that will arrive Thursday 30 July at 17:00, replacing the current ones. Get ready, because there will be three:

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, 20XX is Barony!